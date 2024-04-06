Denmark to implement ‘very restrict approach’ in military exports to Israel

Denmark announced Friday that it would implement a "very restrictive approach" for military exports to Israel amid the "disastrous consequences" of the ongoing onslaught in Gaza.

"As a result of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and the disastrous consequences this has for the civilian population of Gaza, as of March 25, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has further tightened our approach to exporting military equipment to Israel," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in written comments to a local news outlet Thursday.

He said Denmark will be moving from an already restrictive approach to a very restrictive approach when assessing specific applications for the export of military equipment and dual-use products to Israel.

"All arms exports to Israel, as applications will continue to be assessed on a case-by-case basis," he said, but the applications are now being assessed based on a "very restrictive approach" to the UN arms trade treaty and EU rules on arms exports.

The restriction has been placed by the government following four human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, took Denmark to court for not complying with legal obligations in allowing arms exports to Israel.

Amnesty International Denmark, Oxfam Denmark, Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke and the Palestinian human rights organization, Al-Haq, filed suit against the Foreign Ministry and the Danish National Police.

The groups said Danish arms parts and other military material exported to Israel are currently being used to commit possible war crimes and contribute to a plausible genocide.

"This is contrary to the UN Arms Trade Treaty and the EU's Common Rules on Arms Exports, which clearly state that member states are obliged to refuse arms exports if there is a clear risk that the parts will be used to violate international law," they said.













