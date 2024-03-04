French parliament votes to make abortion constitutional right

 Contact Us
AFP EUROPE
Published March 04,2024
The French parliament on Monday voted to anchor the right to abortion in the country's constitution, making France the first country in the world to offer explicit protection for terminating a pregnancy in its basic law.

A congress of both the lower and upper houses of parliament, gathered in a special chamber at the Palace of Versailles, easily obtained the three-fifths supermajority needed for the change, with 72 lawmakers voting against. Deputies applauded with a standing ovation.

President Emmanuel Macron described the move as "French pride" that had sent a "universal message".