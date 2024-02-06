Farmers block freeways in the Netherlands to protest environment laws

Hundreds of Dutch farmers blocked several motorways in the country Monday evening.



They had set fires with bales of straw and wood, the police in the east of the country announced on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



Farmers dumped manure, slurry and rubbish on roads and in front of town halls, which could put the safety of other motorists at risk.



"Demonstrations are permitted within the limits of the law, but that is not the case here," said the police of the Gelderland province.



Local media reported around 150 tractors gathered on the A50 motorway near Apeldoorn. While there, farmers had set fires and set off fireworks.



According to police reports, the A7 was also blocked in the north of Amsterdam near Purmerend after farmers set fire to hay bales and car tyres.



There were no initial reports of injuries or arrests.



The farmers were protesting against environmental regulations and European agricultural policy. Dutch farmers have been repeatedly demonstrating against environmental regulations since 2019.

