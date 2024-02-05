New French premier easily survives no-confidence vote

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal gestures as he addresses the National Assembly as he faces a motion of censure tabled by rebels, socialists, ecologists and communists in Paris, on February 5, 2024. (AFP Photo)

French lawmakers on Monday rejected a no-confidence motion against the government of new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

The motion submitted by the left-wing opposition needed 289 votes to pass but got less than half that, only 124.

This result was expected as right and far-right parties previously announced that they would not vote in favor of the motion.

By submitting the motion, left-wing lawmakers aimed to sanction Attal for skipping a confidence vote last week at parliament after unveiling his government's general policy vision.

Attal, a former education minister, became prime minister last month after the Jan. 8 resignation of his predecessor, Elisabeth Borne, who suffered politically from the passage of controversial pension reforms.

President Emmanuel Macron replaced her with Attal the next day, and a new government was formed on Jan. 11.

During her tenure, Borne herself survived over 30 no-confidence votes.





















