EGYPT AFFIRMS SUPPORT TO IRAQS STABILITY AFTER U.S. AIRSTRIKES

Egypt has reiterated support for Iraq's security and stability, following last week's U.S. airstrikes.

This came in a phone call Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on Monday from his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

The two ministers discussed the recent military escalation in the region, including developments in Iraq and Syria, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Shoukry underlined the need to contain rising tensions in the region and underlined Egypt's support for Iraq's security and stability.

The Egyptian minister warned of the dangers of expanding the conflict in the region amid the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 27,500 people since Oct. 7.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, for its part, said in a statement that the two ministers stressed the importance of "calm and dialogue to reduce escalation and tensions."

Talks between the two ministers dwelt in Gaza and "the necessity of a joint action to support peace and stability in the region and the world," the statement said.

The U.S. began on Friday to carry out a wave of airstrikes against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan.

The Iraqi government said at least 16 people were killed and 25 injured in the U.S. attacks.















