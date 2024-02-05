Germany to deploy additional peacekeeping troops to Kosovo: Defense minister

Germany will send additional troops to NATO's KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo this spring, the German defense minister said Monday.

KFOR continues to be the guarantor of stability and security in Kosovo, Boris Pistorius said in the capital Pristina.

"What is urgently needed in relations between Kosovo and Serbia is to increase dialogue and reduce tensions. The federal chancellor emphasized very clearly that the future of the Western Balkans lies in the EU, and this should be the way forward. This means, I repeat, increasing dialogue and reducing tensions,'' said Pistorius after meeting with Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani.

Pistorius' remarks came after the Kosovo government's decision to adopt the euro for cash and payment transactions, all but eliminating the Serbian dinar.

The decision sparked outrage because up to now, ethnic Serbian communities in Kosovo had used the dinar, the official currency of neighboring Serbia, in state and commercial institutions. Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo have an attachment or even allegiance to Serbia.

Osmani said Serbia's state policy constantly challenges the territorial integrity of Kosovo and engages in acts of aggression against Kosovo.

''Germany's decision to increase its military troops (in Kosovo) is a clear reflection of its support to our people, as well as peace, stability and long-term security in our region. It is a reflection of the support given to our joint efforts to achieve this goal,'' said Osmani.

Pistorius also held meetings with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci.

Serbia will request an emergency session of the UN Security Council in writing Monday in response to Kosovo's decision on the euro, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced Friday.

The Central Bank announced the decision on Jan. 18, saying that currencies other than the euro can only be used in Kosovo for physical safekeeping or bank accounts.

Western countries, including the U.S., France, Italy, Germany and the UK, have urged Kosovo to halt implementation of the currency regulation.

KFOR started its duty in Kosovo on June 12, 1999, following a UN Security Council decision to ensure security and stability.

The mission has more than 4,500 international military personnel from 27 countries, including 21 NATO members and six non-NATO partner countries.

Among 27 NATO member countries and partners, Türkiye has the second-largest contingent in KFOR, contributing at least 780 of its approximately 4,500 soldiers.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognized by many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognized Kosovo and claims it is still part of neighboring Serbia.