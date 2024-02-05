Turkish court remands 7 suspects detained for selling information to Israeli spy agency

A court in Istanbul on Monday remanded in custody seven out of nine suspects who were detained for transferring information to the Israeli spy agency Mossad from Türkiye, judicial and security sources told Anadolu.

In court, seven out of the nine suspects, who gave statements to the public prosecutor, were remanded, while two were referred to a criminal judge with a request for judicial control measures, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) had determined that Mossad was collecting biographical information, doing reconnaissance, photo and video documentation, live tracking and installing tracking devices through private detectives in Türkiye.

The MIT and the Security Directorate General carried out joint operations in Istanbul and the Aegean Izmir province to nab the suspects.

In simultaneous operations, police captured seven of the nine suspects sought with warrants. Two of them were arrested earlier.

















