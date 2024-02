At least two people died, and two others were injured in an explosion in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Monday, state news agency Armenpress reported.

The explosion took place at midday in the Nor Aresh neighborhood of Erebuni district, leading to the collapse of some houses and damage to others.

Rescue teams retrieved the bodies, and rescued the injured from the rubble.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated, and the cause of the explosion and other circumstances are being investigated.