Germany to deliver 6 military helicopters to Ukraine

Germany has decided to send six military helicopters to Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced Tuesday.

In a statement released after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Pistorius said six Sea King Mk41 helicopters will be delivered in the coming months.

"The Sea King is a proven and robust helicopter that will help the Ukrainians in many areas: from reconnaissance over the Black Sea to transporting soldiers. It is the first German delivery of its kind," he said.

Pistorius also underlined that his country's military support to Ukraine will almost double this year, reaching €7.5 billion ($8.1 billion).

Germany has become one of Ukraine's top military suppliers since the war started in February 2022, sending materiel including tanks, armored personnel carriers, air defense systems and Patriot missile systems.