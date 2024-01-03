Freezing temperatures of below -40 degrees Celsius in northern Europe

Temperatures in northern Europe have plummeted to below -40 degrees Celsius for the first time since 2021, the Swedish meteorological institute SMHI said on Tuesday.



In some parts of northern Sweden, like the north-eastern city of Umea, temperatures dropped to the lowest level in 12 years, it said.



All passenger train services running north of Umea have been suspended until Thursday due to heightened safety risks amid the cold, broadcaster SVT reported.



According to the SMHI, a high pressure area is currently bringing extremely cold air to the north-east of Sweden and the north of Finland. In Nikkaluokta near Kiruna in northern Sweden, temperatures as low as -41.6 degrees have been recorded.



The coldest temperatures in Sweden this century were recorded in February 2001, when -44 degrees was measured in Storbo.



Temperatures have also plummeted to the low double-digits in neighbouring Finland. Across the country, temperatures stood at between -20 and -30 degrees, the local Ilmatieteen laitos meteorological institute said on Tuesday.



In parts of central and northern Finland, temperatures were forecast to fall to -40 degrees in the next days.

