Israeli man whose parents killed on Oct. 7 call for Biden to rein in Tel Aviv

Israeli peace activist Maoz Inon, who lost his parents in the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas, asked US President Joe Biden on Wednesday for "immediate, tangible actions" to find peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Inon wrote on X that since the day his parents were killed, Israelis and Palestinians have tirelessly worked for peace and hope.

"Despite painful personal losses, we remain resolute in our commitment to resist succumbing to incitement, fear, and vengeance.

"While we actively engage in this work on the ground, your government is channeling billions of dollars to an extremist administration led by ministers espousing racist and fascist ideologies, some of whom have recently made statements supporting mass population transfers," he wrote.

Inon emphasized the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip that is affecting the lives of more than 2 million people.

"Your administration has consistently supported Israel's legitimate right to self-defense, but we have seen far less visible action concerning your administration's stated commitment to safeguarding the civilian population in Gaza."

"Given the substantial support the US provides to Israel, your government has a duty to draw red lines and to intervene if the Israeli government falls short of meeting these commitments. Your commitment to a more peaceful and just future for this region demands courageous leadership and immediate, tangible actions.

"I call on you to join us and to lead our collective efforts for peace and reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians. I firmly believe that, by the culmination of your second term, we can achieve a path to a lasting peace," he said.

Earlier, during a protest in front of the Israeli parliament building, Inon said: "The war will never end as long as Netanyahu is in his office."

Addressing the international community, Inon called for support for peace rather than Netanyahu.

"So I'm crying to the world, 'Don't support Netanyahu. Don't send us weapons. Don't send us ships of war," he said.