Gazan children at imminent risk of death from acute malnutrition: UNICEF

UNICEF executive director on Wednesday issued a warning regarding the imminent risk of death for children in the Gaza Strip due to acute malnutrition.

"Time is running out. Many children already face severe acute malnutrition in Gaza. As the threat of famine intensifies, hundreds of thousands more young children could soon be severely malnourished, with some at risk of death," Catherine Russell said on X. "We cannot allow that to happen".

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks following the Hamas attack, killing at least 22,313 Palestinians and injuring 57,296 others.

Hamas is believed to be holding at least 129 Israeli hostages following the Oct. 7 attack, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are said to have been killed.