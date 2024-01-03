In phone call, Erdoğan extends his condolences to Raisi over deadly terror attack

Türkiye stands by Iran in fight against terrorism, President Erdoğan told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in a phone call following the deadly attack in Kerman city.

The Turkish president on Wednesday expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart over the deadly explosions near the tomb of slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement posted on X.

Condemning the terrorist attack on civilians, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's support for Iran in the fight against terrorism and wished the Iranian people patience for their losses.

During the call, Erdoğan reiterated his call for joint action in the fight against terrorism with Iran.

Meanwhile, it was decided to postpone the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Türkiye to a later date. Raisi was scheduled to arrive in Türkiye on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 103 people were killed and over 170 others injured when multiple explosions ripped through an area where a ceremony was being held to commemorate a top Iranian general who was assassinated four years ago by the US.

The explosions took place on a route leading to the cemetery in the southeastern city of Kerman where Soleimani, the former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, was laid to rest, according to state media.

Soleimani was killed on Jan 3, 2020, in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport in Iraq.