 Contact Us
News Middle East UN special rapporteur calls forcible transfer of Gazans 'act of genocide'

UN special rapporteur calls forcible transfer of Gazans 'act of genocide'

On Wednesday, a UN special rapporteur characterized the forced displacement of individuals in Gaza as an "act of genocide," cautioning against the involvement of other states in such a reprehensible action.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published January 03,2024
Subscribe
UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR CALLS FORCIBLE TRANSFER OF GAZANS ACT OF GENOCIDE

The forcible transfer of people in Gaza is an "act of genocide," a UN special rapporteur said on Wednesday, warning other states to not be part of such a move.

"Forcible transfer of Gazan population is an act of genocide especially given the high number of children," Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, said on X.

"Congolese or other states' officials will be guilty of aiding and abetting genocide if they agree to any transfer of population," he warned.

Rajagopal's remarks came after media reports saying that Israeli officials have held clandestine talks with the African nation of Congo and several others for the potential acceptance of Gaza emigrants.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border raid by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

In the nearly three months since, at least 22,313 Palestinians have been killed and 57,296 others injured, mostly children and women, according to Gazan health authorities.