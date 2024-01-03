UN special rapporteur calls forcible transfer of Gazans 'act of genocide'

The forcible transfer of people in Gaza is an "act of genocide," a UN special rapporteur said on Wednesday, warning other states to not be part of such a move.

"Forcible transfer of Gazan population is an act of genocide especially given the high number of children," Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, said on X.

"Congolese or other states' officials will be guilty of aiding and abetting genocide if they agree to any transfer of population," he warned.

Rajagopal's remarks came after media reports saying that Israeli officials have held clandestine talks with the African nation of Congo and several others for the potential acceptance of Gaza emigrants.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border raid by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

In the nearly three months since, at least 22,313 Palestinians have been killed and 57,296 others injured, mostly children and women, according to Gazan health authorities.