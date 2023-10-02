German doctors shut doors to protest government, insufficient funds

Thousands of general practitioners shut their offices on Monday to protest the German government's health policy and austerity measures.

The Virchowbund doctors' association said in a statement that hundreds of practices are at risk of closing due to inflation, rising energy prices, inadequate financing, and a shortage of skilled workers.

Dirk Heinrich, chair of the Virchowbund association, criticized Health Minister Karl Lauterbach for insisting on budget restrictions, and putting general practitioners under enormous strain.

"We have more patients. The baby boomers are now reaching an age where they need more medical care. There simply isn't enough money," he told public broadcaster RBB.

Heinrich said they are going to stage further protests if the situation does not change in the coming weeks.

In Germany, the total amount of fees paid by public insurance agencies to general practitioners are subject to a budget cap, and doctors are complaining that they are expected to care for more and more patients, but they are not paid enough.