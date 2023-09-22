Legal rights for rats in Spain: 18 months in prison

The amendment to the penal code approved by the Spanish Congress introduces penalties for a person causing the death of a non-domestic vertebrate animal, ranging from "six to 18 months of imprisonment or 18 to 24 months of community service."

The category of vertebrate animals includes any animal with a backbone and a skull, so killing a fish, a mouse, a dog, or a lizard would all be punishable in the same manner.

Killing a snake that enters a garden, for example, would also require a prison sentence ranging from six to eighteen months according to this rule.

The amendment also implies that if a mouse or rat enters a home and is not killed but requires veterinary intervention due to injuries, reporting it to the police could result in a prison sentence ranging from 3 to 12 months.

Additionally, mistreatment without causing harm could lead to "a fine ranging from one to two months' worth of income or community service ranging from one day to thirty days."

In essence, anyone mistreating their dog by pulling its leash or using harsh language could face penalties.