$23 mln commemorative coin designed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The East India Company, which produces the luxury commemorative coin, has valued it at "approximately $23 million" This commemorative coin, introduced on Monday just days before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, is not recognized as legal tender throughout the United Kingdom.

The current Guinness World Record for the most expensive coin sold at auction belongs to a rare 1933 U.S. "Double Eagle" that fetched $18.9 million at Sotheby's New York in June 2021.

The coin has a diameter of over 24 centimeters, making it larger than a regulation NBA basketball and its design consists of nearly a dozen 24-karat gold coins set with diamond beds.

The central coin weighs approximately 1 kilogram, while the smaller surrounding ones weigh 30 grams each, featuring portraits or depictions of the late monarch.





















