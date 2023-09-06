Bloody-minded YPG forcing Arab families to flee their homes in Deir ez-Zor

 Contact Us
Reports indicate that the PKK/YPG is using heavy weapons to target Arab residents in the eastern and southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. This violence has led to the displacement of numerous families who have been forced to flee their homes to seek safety.

Published September 06,2023
The ongoing conflict in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, between the PKK/YPG and Arab tribes has led to a dire situation for civilians in the area.

According to local sources, the PKK/YPG is targeting Arab residents in the eastern and southeastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor with heavy weapons, forcing many families to flee their homes.

The bloody-minded YPG militants have been attacking settlements in various villages, causing significant displacement.

Arab tribes have been actively involved in operations to liberate areas in Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, Hasakah, and Manbij from PKK/YPG control.

Since the conflict began on August 27, they have managed to free 33 villages. These areas, previously occupied by the PKK/YPG, are predominantly inhabited by Arabs.

The PKK/YPG is known to forcibly recruit child Arabs in the regions it controls. Additionally, it generates income by selling oil obtained from confiscated wells in the area to the Damascus administration through smugglers, despite US sanctions. This revenue is primarily used for the organization's activities, while local residents suffer from a lack of essential services and aid.