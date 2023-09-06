UN urges Israeli authorities to investigate forced-strip of 5 Palestinian women

The UN called for an investigation Wednesday into the forced striping of five Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron during a raid on an apartment building.

"We would stand against any form of collective punishment," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters. "This reported incident needs to be looked at, investigated thoroughly."

Palestinian groups condemned Israeli female soldiers forcing five Palestinian women to undress and threatened them with trained dogs in Hebron.

They protested the ''unacceptable'' violence of Israeli soldiers against Palestinian women and demanded that the ''guilty soldiers'' be punished.