TÜRKIYES NEW MEDIUM-TERM ECONOMIC PROGRAMME: ERDOĞAN PLEDGES TO REDUCE INFLATION TO SINGLE DIGITS

"We will reduce inflation to single digits with the support of tight monetary policy. We have no doubt about achieving our goals," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a nationally televised address announcing Türkiye's new medium-term economic programme.



Erdoğan announced the Medium-Term Program (MTP) on Tuesday, outlining the Turkish government's economic goals for the next three years.



The MTP aims to achieve healthy and high-quality growth, reduce inflation to single digits, and improve the current account balance. It also includes a number of structural reforms to boost investment, employment, and exports.

Erdoğan said that the MTP was prepared with a participatory approach and that it was a comprehensive roadmap for the Turkish economy.



Erdoğan also expressed his confidence that the MTP would contribute to the economy of the country at the highest level with the support of the business world and all segments of society.