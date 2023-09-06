Switzerland condemns Russian strike in Donetsk region

Switzerland condemned a Russian strike Wednesday that killed at least 16 people in the eastern Donetsk region.

"Switzerland strongly condemns the brutal attack which caused numerous dead and injured in Kostiantynivka," the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

It told Moscow that international humanitarian law prohibits attacks against civilians and said: "Switzerland once again calls on Russia to immediately end its military aggression against Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the attack in a statement on Telegram.

"At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded."

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said separately that at least 28 people were injured in the strike.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, has killed more than 9,500 civilians and wounded over 17,200, according to UN figures.