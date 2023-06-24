News Europe Germany to supply 45 more Gepard tanks to Ukraine

Published June 24,2023

The Gepard antiaircraft tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr fires during a demonstration at the exercise area of Munster about 80 km south east of Hamburg, Germany, June 20, 2007. (REUTERS File Photo)

Germany intends to provide Ukraine with 45 more Gepard, or Cheetah, anti-aircraft tanks by the end of the year in its defensive struggle against Russia.



The plan was announced by the head of the Ukraine Situation Centre in the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Christian Freuding, in the Sunday edition of the newspaper Die Welt in comments seen in advance by dpa.



A total of 34 Gepard have been delivered, and 15 more would be added in the coming weeks. "In addition, we want to deliver up to another 30 Gepard tanks towards the end of the year in cooperation with the US," Freuding said.



The general sees air defence as a key weak point in the Ukrainian army's current counteroffensive. "We are doing what we can. But despite all this, does Ukraine have enough air defence and air defence? Clearly no!" said Freuding.



In addition to the Gepard tanks, IRIS-T SLM air defence systems are intended to strengthen Ukraine's defence capability. According to Freuding, these have hit rates of "almost 100%." Two of them have already been delivered. "Two more will follow this year, then four more in 2024," the general said.



Freuding has taken over the leadership of a new planning and command staff as part of restructuring in the defence department. The planning staff is an instrument of the changing times "and is jointly responsible for ensuring that at the end of the day [Germany has] armed forces that are ready for action and ready for war," Freuding told Die Welt.



