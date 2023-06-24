Wagner troops reportedly begin withdrawal from Rostov-on-Don

Wagner mercenary troops have slowly begun withdrawing from the south-western Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which the paramilitary force had occupied earlier on Saturday.



According to the Russian state news agency TASS, several vehicles with Wagner fighters left the headquarters of the Russian military command south on Saturday evening.



However, heavy vehicles and combat vehicles initially remained in position at some of the city's traffic junctions.



Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin led a brief uprising against Russian military leadership on Saturday that saw Wagner troops take Rostov-on-Don and advance on Moscow. Prigozhin reversed course on Saturday evening and announced he'd ordered his troops to return to their camps in Ukraine.



