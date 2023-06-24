 Contact Us
News Europe Two dead, 10 children injured in German excavator accident

DPA EUROPE
Published June 24,2023
A child and an adult died in an accident in Toppenstedt during an excursion with an excavator, and 10 other children were injured, some seriously, a fire brigade spokesperson tells dpa.

Four of the children were brought to hospitals by helicopter, the fire brigade told dpa.

The accident occurred at a camp organised by fathers and their kindergarten-age children in the Harburg district.

A group was driven over a dirt road by an excavator "for fun," the fire brigade spokesman said. He was unable to say whether the injured children's lives were in danger.