Two dead, 10 children injured in German excavator accident

A child and an adult died in an accident in Toppenstedt during an excursion with an excavator, and 10 other children were injured, some seriously, a fire brigade spokesperson tells dpa.

Four of the children were brought to hospitals by helicopter, the fire brigade told dpa.



The accident occurred at a camp organised by fathers and their kindergarten-age children in the Harburg district.



A group was driven over a dirt road by an excavator "for fun," the fire brigade spokesman said. He was unable to say whether the injured children's lives were in danger.

