Offensive 'going as planned', Ukraine general tells US counterpart

The Ukrainian counter-offensive against the occupying Russian forces in Ukraine is going as planned, a top Ukraine general told US counterpart on Saturday.

"We discussed in detail the situation along the entire frontline," Zaluzhny posted on official social media." I told him about the offensive and offensive actions of our units. I informed him that the operation is going in accordance with the plan.

"I also told him about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain types of weapons and demining assets."