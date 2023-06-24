Kremlin calls Wagner events tragic, says Prigozhin will move to Belarus

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called today's events tragic, adding a deal was founded avoiding further losses.

Thaking the Belarusian leader Lukashenko who he said mediated in the conflict, Peskov said Prigozhin will move to Belarus under the deal and the criminal case against him will be dropped, adding Kremlin does not now where he is right now.

Peskov also said that the Wagner fighters who took part in the march will not be prosecuted, as ones who did not take part in it will sign contracts with the Defence Ministry.

"Avoiding bloodshed was more important than punishing," he said.