Czech child killed in stabbing after fight between two men

DPA EUROPE Published May 28,2023

A small child was stabbed to death in the open street in the Czech city of Most, the police said on Sunday, after an argument between two men.



Police detained the two men.



Broadcaster CNN Prima News reported that the child's father was holding his son in his arms when the other man attacked him, during the argument.



An eyewitness told the station that the man suspected of the stabbing hit the boy directly in the neck.



The child was three to four years old, media reports said.



The killing occurred on Saturday evening not far from the Most city centre.



Police are currently searching the area around the crime scene for traces and an unspecified object that could be connected to the crime.



The industrial town, home to some 65,000 people, is located in the north-west of the Czech Republic, with some areas suffering socio-economic challenges.



































