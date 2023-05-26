SWEDENS QUEEN BECOMES HONORARY CITIZEN OF HEIDELBERG, GERMANY

Queen Silvia of Sweden became an honorary citizen of the southern German city of Heidelberg on Friday, the place where she was born.



"It is a great pleasure and honour for me to be honoured in this way by the city where I was born, Heidelberg," she said at a ceremony in the city hall.



She said her heart belonged to Heidelberg.



The queen added that she often visits the city undercover.



"You tirelessly care for those who desperately need help and give them a voice," said the city's mayor, Eckart Würzner, at the ceremony awarding the queen with the municipality's highest honour.



"I don't think we can imagine a better ambassador than her," he said.



Queen Silvia's organization World Childhood Foundation, which she pours her heart into, displays her extraordinary commitment to supporting children, he added.



The Swedish royal attended the event in Heidelberg on Friday with several family members and friends.



Heidelberg is known around Germany for its well-respected university and idyllic architecture.









