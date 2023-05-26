Erdoğan: Good news on natural gas, oil soon

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed optimism about the potential of Türkiye's energy reserves. Erdoğan stressed that if the reserves are successfully tapped, it could lead to a significant increase in potential. Specifically, he referred to the possibility of increasing the reserves in Sakarya.



''There are good news ahead. For 21 years, we have been accelerating Türkiye's efforts in the energy sector and the potential for new discoveries. We've bought drilling ships in order to become a self-sufficient country in energy. We've also increased our seismic research. When we got these achievements, we became more self-reliant in the energy sector.'' Erdoğan said.



''We found natural gas with these drillings. Reserve is very important. We have the case of Ordu and Rize. One has oil and one has natural gas. If we catch the reserve well, we will reach a very different potential. We made the first one month free. We will give 25 cubic meters of gas free for a year. We shifted our searches in the Western Black Sea Region to the Central and Eastern Black Sea Regions. We have searches off Ordu and Kastamonu. We will produce 100 thousand barrels of oil per day. 20,000 barrels now. Terrorists were roaming these mountains where we were looking for oil. Because of them, these exploration activities could not be done.'' Turkish President added.



















