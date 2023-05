Train crashes into group of rail workers in Germany

At least two people were killed in a train crash on Thursday in northwestern Germany.

The passenger train hit a group of rail workers in the town of Hurth, near Cologne, German press agency DPA reported, citing police sources.

At least two people were killed in the accident, while several people got injured, the federal police confirmed, without giving more details.

Firefighters and emergency services were at the scene of the accident.