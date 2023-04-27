UK rail workers to strike on May 13 after rejecting latest pay offer

A train crosses the river Thames at sunrise as British railway workers strike over pay and conditions, in Richmond, London, Britain, February 3, 2023. (REUTERS)

Thousands of rail workers in Britain will go on strike again on May 13 after rejecting the latest pay offer from train companies in a long-running dispute, the RMT trade union said on Thursday.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents Britain's rail industry, had made a new offer earlier this month to rail workers in a bid to end the dispute.

But the RMT said it had received a clarification on the offer from the RDG which meant a first-year payment of 5% would only be effective if the RMT ended its industrial mandate, meaning no further strikes could take place.

"The RDG have reneged on their original proposals and torpedoed these negotiations," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said.

"Therefore, we have no alternative but to press ahead with more strike action and continue our campaign for a negotiated settlement on pay, conditions and job security."

The RDG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain's transport network has been hit by a series of disruptive strikes over several months as workers demand better wages to keep pace with surging inflation.























