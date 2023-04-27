News
Erdoğan: Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be fully operational by 2028
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech on Thursday: "Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be fully operational by 2028, supplying 10% of Türkiye’s electricity consumption. Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is Türkiye's 'biggest joint investment' with Russia."
Published April 27,2023
Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be fully operational by 2028, supplying 10% of Türkiye's electricity consumption, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement during the virtual ceremony unveiling Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.
Türkiye's first nuclear power plant Akkuyu has been officially granted nuclear facility status with the delivery of the first nuclear fuel to the plant site, Erdoğan said on Thursday.
"With the delivery of nuclear fuels by air and sea to our power plant, Akkuyu has now gained the status of a nuclear plant," Erdoğan said during his virtual address to the first nuclear fuel delivery ceremony.
Türkiye has risen to the league of countries with nuclear power in the world, albeit after a 60-year delay, he added.
An intergovernmental agreement for the plant in southern Mersin province was signed between Türkiye and Russia in May 2010. The plant's groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 3, 2018, after which construction started on the first unit.
"Like many important projects, Akkuyu was implemented with a financing model that does not burden our national budget. Akkuyu is our biggest joint investment with Russia," Erdoğan said.
He added that the project, which will contribute to reducing Türkiye's natural gas imports by $1.5 billion annually, will also positively impact the increase in the national income.
The plant, expected to have an installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts and four reactors, is set to begin producing power later this year.
"It would be difficult to talk about 'success' if there were no leader like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement.
"Türkiye-Russia bilateral trade turnover exceeded $62B in 2022, mutual work in both markets will be increased," Putin added.