News World Erdoğan: Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be fully operational by 2028

Erdoğan: Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be fully operational by 2028

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech on Thursday: "Akkuyu nuclear power plant will be fully operational by 2028, supplying 10% of Türkiye’s electricity consumption. Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is Türkiye's 'biggest joint investment' with Russia."

Agencies and A News WORLD Published April 27,2023 Subscribe