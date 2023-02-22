France on alert over drought risk this summer, says eco minister

A man stands on the dried-up artificial Broc lake in Le Broc near Nice as the Alpes-Maritimes department faces a severe drought, France, October 28, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

France is in a "state of alert" over drought risk this summer, the minister of ecological transition said Wednesday.

The country has recorded a historically severe drought this winter, with no precipitation for 32 days since Jan. 21, as confirmed on Wednesday by weather authority Meteo France.

"This causes soil to dry up, which was already weakened by the drought in summer 2022," Meteo France said in a statement on Tuesday.

February is expected to end with a rainfall shortage of 50%, it said.

Christope Bechu, the ecological transition minister, told broadcaster Franceinfo that soft measures and restrictions will be taken as of March to tackle the impact of the "driest winter since 1959."

He also said that the groundwater has a two-month delay in terms of replenishment.

Bechu added that next Monday he will meet officials in each region to discuss their situation.