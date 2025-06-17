Justin Timberlake to hold 1st concert in Istanbul in 11 years

US singer and musician Justin Timberlake performs on stage at Iconica Festival 2025 in Sevilla, southern Spain, 30 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for an Istanbul concert by Justin Timberlake-his first appearance in the Turkish metropolis in 11 years.

Set to be held at Istanbul Technical University stadium on July 30, the concert is being staged in conjunction with Stagepass and Biletinial.

Timberlake recently performed in Lithuania and Denmark and shared behind-the-scenes moments from rehearsals online, showing him joking around with fellow musicians, practicing dance moves, and singing.

"All the moments in between that you didn't get to see," said the former teen idol, who is now 44.