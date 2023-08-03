Carpet seller who canceled the 'Mission: Impossible' filming, liar

The team of the 'Mission: Impossible' series, starring Tom Cruise, had secretly come to Türkiye in recent days. Director Christopher McQuarrie and his team had visited the Grand Bazaar to scout locations. However, it was claimed that the filming of the movie was canceled after the footage was leaked on social media.

GÜNAYDIN newspaper had found the person who shared the footage and featured them in the headline as "Meddlesome Merchant." It was revealed that the person was Hakan Evin, who sells carpets to famous stars, and he had watched the camera footage from his shop while sitting at his home and then shared it on social media.

After this development, when news of the film's cancellation started to spread, the Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy commented on the matter, saying, "Just because someone acted inappropriately doesn't mean everything will be canceled. But if those who acted inappropriately correct themselves, things will go more smoothly."

Additionally, carpet seller Hakan Evin had stated in his explanation to the journalist İlker Gezici, who reported the news, that "I am not the person who sent the footage to my friends on social media; it was one of my employees."

However, three days later, Evin went out again and made a new statement saying, "It was another fellow tradesman who captured the image and sent it to me. It wasn't the cameras of my shop." It is clear that he carpet seller, who had claimed, "I am not the one who shared the image, it was one of my employees," until yesterday, had resorted to telling lies when the events turned into an international incident.