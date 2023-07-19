THE FIRST UPDATES FOR METAS NEW APP THREADS REVEALED

The first updates for Meta's new app Threads revealed

Since version 1.0, this latest update includes various features such as translating posts into different languages, and improvements to the 'Follow' feature.

Topics now have a "Following" tab on the activity feed page.

Updates also include features like tracking message thread responses, allowing subscriptions for non-following users, mirroring Instagram follow pages, resharing tags, improvements in the activity feed, and bug fixes.

Cameron Roth from Meta mentioned that not all users may immediately have access to the changes, and some may need to restart the Threads application to access the latest features.