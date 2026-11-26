News Economy Amazon faces Black Friday strikes in Germany

Amazon faces Black Friday strikes in Germany

German union Verdi said Thursday it has called Black Friday strikes at 11 Amazon sites in Germany to press the US retail giant for legally binding collective bargaining agreements.

German trade union Verdi has called strikes at 11 Amazon sites in Germany to coincide with this week's Black Friday sales event, the union said on Thursday.



The union aims to persuade the US retail giant to conclude legally binding collective bargaining agreements.



"Despite massive intimidation, Amazon employees are striking for recognition of the collective agreements for the retail sector and a collective agreement on good and healthy work," said Silke Zimmer, the member of verdi's national executive board responsible for retail.



According to verdi, the German sites affected are in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Werne, Rheinberg, Mönchengladbach, Frankenthal, Gera, Graben, Koblenz and Achim.



The union says that wages at Amazon are often not enough to live on and that work at its warehouses places a considerable physical strain on employees.



"These include monotonous work processes in the fulfilment centres, heavy loads and the retail giant's strategy of aggressive workplace monitoring," verdi said.



The union says digital trackers are used to monitor the approximately 40,000 employees at every step of their work.



According to verdi, the strike at Amazon in Germany is part of a worldwide day of action by the international trade union federation UNI Global under the slogan "Make Amazon Pay."



Responding to the announcement, Amazon said: "We are delivering more reliably than ever." The company employs around 13,000 seasonal workers in Germany.



A spokesman said the company firmly rejected the union's repeated sweeping allegations. He said Amazon did not use digital trackers.









