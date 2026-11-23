Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said the bank was taking a proactive and controlled approach to reserve management and liquidity, while remaining ready to use policy rates, macroprudential tools and coordinated measures to boost demand for the Turkish lira and sustain the disinflation process.

Karahan told Anadolu that advancing disinflation and strengthening price and financial stability were the bank's top priorities.

He said steady domestic demand for Turkish lira-denominated assets and limited household demand for foreign currency reflected confidence in the bank's policies.

"Annual inflation stood at 29.8% in October, and to see the overall trend behind the volatile path on a monthly basis, we look at various indicators -- in the March-June period, when the effects of the (US-Israel-Iran) war became more pronounced, the indicators pointed to an upward trend, and we observed a renewed decline in July," he said.

"The underlying trend rose to 30% during the war on an annualized basis, and now it stands at 24% as of October, six percentage points below the current annual inflation rate, which suggests that disinflation will become more visible if supply-side pressures ease," he added.

- ANNUALIZED 3-MONTH SERVICES INFLATION DOWN

Karahan attributed the improvement in inflation to the performance of core goods, where three-month annualized inflation fell to around 12% despite supply issues, alongside easing price rigidity in services, including rent, restaurants, and hotels, which brought annualized three-month services inflation down from 39% last year to 31% in October.

The governor warned that annual inflation could tick up in November amid food-price base effects and that stubborn inflation expectations will require a cautious stance from the bank, even after household expectations fell below pre-war levels.

"High energy prices are driving our import bill, while weakening external demand is limiting our exports; the 12-month rolling current account deficit rose from $30 billion at the end of 2025 to $41 billion in August this year, but it fell to $39 billion in September, thanks to strong tourism revenues and the slowdown in domestic demand limiting imports," he said.

Karahan stated that geopolitical energy risks, expectations of further rate hikes in developed countries, artificial intelligence (AI) driven equity selloffs, and early year-end profit-taking drove global risk appetite weaker.

- FOREIGN INVESTORS REBALANCING THEIR PORTFOLIOS

He noted that the recent capital-flow volatility in Türkiye showed foreign investors rebalancing their portfolios to offset losses in other markets rather than a deterioration in domestic macroeconomic fundamentals.

"Gross reserves stood at $210 billion before the war and reached $159 billion on Nov. 13 -- around $32 billion of this decline was due to the revaluation of gold," he said. "We saw a further drop in gold and a rapid deterioration of risk perception in global markets, which contributed to the decline in our reserves last week."

He mentioned that foreign exchange reserves act as a buffer against temporary shocks and that the bank expects reserves to rebound once global risk perceptions normalize.

Karahan stated that the bank deploys gold-linked instruments as the precious metal accounts for over 60% of the country's total reserves, and it resumed Turkish lira-foreign exchange swaps with other banks to allow lenders to tap more heavily amid recent liquidity conditions.

"Türkiye is among the few nations in terms of the diversity of domestic and global gold transactions, and this necessitates the active use of gold as a reserve management and policy tool -- we've achieved this in the recent period, as we conducted gold swap transactions after the war began and closed them when they matured," he said.

"If we see a weakening in demand for the Turkish lira, we'll assess the impact on the inflation outlook -- the policy rate is our primary tool and we can also deploy macroprudential and liquidity tools; we can also use measures to support lira savings. The aim of all these measures is to support price stability and boost financial stability," he added.

Separately, Karahan stated that the bank, as a member of the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) Steering Committee, hosted leading global central banks in the southwestern Antalya province during COP31 to talk about the climate crisis as a direct macroeconomic risk to inflation, financial stability, and growth.