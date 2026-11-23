Positive assessments from major credit raters are expected to drive up foreign capital inflows into Türkiye, economists told Anadolu, noting that the ongoing fund liquidations do not pose a systemic risk amid constructive signals from Moody's, the S&P Global, and Fitch Reviews.

Alexander Perjessy, senior sovereign risk vice president at Moody's, said last week that the fund liquidation in Türkiye is not expected to create systemic risk or impact the country's credit rating.

S&P Global Ratings officials echoed similar remarks, confirming that fund liquidations are not expected to downwardly pressure Türkiye's sovereign rating.

Douglas Winslow, senior director at Fitch Ratings, said in an assessment that fund market developments in Türkiye are unlikely to affect the rating.

Erhan Aslanoglu, an economics professor at Istanbul Bilgi University, told Anadolu that such statements carry massive weight in foreign investor decisions, with global risk appetite declining and prices sharply falling, as the agencies' reassuring outlook serve as a key buffer.

"The scale of the fund liquidation issue does not appear to be large enough to pose a systemic risk to the real economy or wealth effects," he said, noting that the Turkish economy is facing a competitiveness problem due to external demand.

Aslanoglu stated that pressures in external demand and challenges in domestic demand overlapped and fueled real-economy concerns.

- Positive market perception key to attracting foreign capital, says expert

Ismet Demirkol, founder of Pariterium Consulting, told Anadolu that constructive foreign institutional messages on the fund issue and maintaining a positive market perception are key to attract foreign capital.

He recalled that index provider MSCI granted Türkiye until June 2027 to address regulatory and supervisory issues.

Demirkol emphasized that the transparent process by the Turkish Capital Markets Board (SPK) will provide a swift and clear resolution that will also strengthen investor confidence.

He added that deeper trade ties with the EU and the US, alongside stronger green energy and artificial intelligence (AI) investment promotions, could help Türkiye anchor a new economic narrative and attract foreign direct investments (FDIs) once the fund issue is resolved.

Cemal Demirtas, deputy general manager of research at Ata Investment, stated that markets are still processing the fund-related incidents but that the ultimate scope of the probes will be decisive, while external pressures with the US Federal Reserve's rate hikes and falling gold prices also weighed on the Turkish Central Bank's reserves.

"What we really need to monitor is the direction of reserves in the coming year, as well as what will happen to oil prices," he said.

"We don't expect these investigations (regarding the fund liquidation) to impact Türkiye's credit rating at this initial stage, but if they drag on and are compounded by other complications, they could pose a risk," he added.