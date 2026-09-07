Oil prices soar amid re-escalating US-Iran tensions

Oil prices posted increases on the first trading day of the week as US-Iran tensions re-escalated.

On Monday, as of 0700GMT, the price of Brent oil exceeded $97 per barrel, up around 0.8% from Friday's close.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price also rose 0.6% to $92 per barrel.

Early Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had targeted and destroyed a US military tethered surveillance aerostat in a drone strike near Erbil airport in northern Iraq.

Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Monday that Iran will declare a new "restricted" maritime zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days, warning that any vessel entering the area would be placed on a sanctions list.

Yemeni Coast Guard forces also intercepted an oil tanker on Sunday after it unloaded an "unauthorized" cargo at the Houthi-held Ras Isa port in Al-Hudaydah governorate, government media reported.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding in June, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, outlining steps toward ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing economic restrictions.

The two sides have since accused each other of failing to implement commitments under the memorandum, while military tensions have continued alongside disputes over sanctions and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.