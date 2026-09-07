AT LEAST 11 KILLED AFTER AVALANCHE HITS CLIMBERS IN RUSSIAS NORTH CAUCASUS

At least 11 killed after avalanche hits climbers in Russia's North Caucasus

At least 11 people were killed, and six others injured after ⁠an avalanche ⁠struck a group of climbers in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria region in the North Caucasus, ⁠local emergency services said.

The avalanche swept down Mount Mizhirgi, one of the highest peaks in Russia's North Caucasus, at around 5 p.m. local time (1400 ⁠GMT) ⁠on Sunday, hitting a group of 33 climbers.

As of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, 10 climbers had made their own way ⁠down the mountain, while the fate of six others remained unknown, emergency services said.

More than 50 emergency workers were involved ⁠in ‌the ‌search and rescue operation, ⁠but efforts ‌were being hampered by difficult terrain and a ⁠high risk ⁠of further avalanches, they said.





































