Bank of Canada keeps policy rate unchanged

The Bank of Canada (BoC) kept its policy rate unchanged at 2.25% for the seventh consecutive meeting.

In a statement, the bank said that the policy rate was left unchanged because the economy and inflation were generally in line with expectations.

The statement indicated that the overnight rate was kept at 2.25%, the bank rate at 2.5%, and the deposit rate at 2.2%.

The statement pointed out that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is keeping energy prices high.

The statement noted that long-term bond yields have risen globally, including in Canada, and that recent data generally confirms the view that the recovery in the Canadian economy is broad-based.

The BoC last adjusted its interest rate in October 2025, raising the policy rate from 2.5% to 2.25%.