Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus says wreckage of capsized passenger vessel found

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Tufan Erhurman said Wednesday that the wreckage of a passenger vessel that capsized off Girne has been located.

"The vessel has been located. Imaging and search operations are continuing on a 24-hour basis. They will continue without interruption," Erhurman said in a statement on social media.

Erhurman said the TCG Alemdar had arrived in the area and joined search operations.

He added that the vessel has the same technology as the TCG Isin, which has been conducting searches off Girne since Tuesday.

The high-speed passenger vessel Filo Jet, which operates between Girne Port in the TRNC and Tasucu Port in Türkiye's southern Mersin province, began taking on water from its bow shortly after departing Girne around noon Sunday.

The vessel capsized while attempting to return to Girne Port.

A total of 241 people were rescued, while eight bodies were recovered and a search operation was launched for 20 people reported missing.

The wreckage was found at a depth of 550 meters (1,804 feet) off Girne.





