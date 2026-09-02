Xi backs Mideast countries in building new security architecture, urges no marginalization of Palestine

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday backed Middle Eastern nations in building a new security architecture and said the Palestinian issue should not be marginalized.

Xi made the remarks during summit-level talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

"China supports regional countries in building a new security architecture for the Middle East," Xi said, opposing external interference in the region.

"Mideast people should remain masters of their own affairs and external interference should be rejected," he said, calling on China and Egypt to "jointly oppose unilateralism and acts of bullying."

Xi called for a "comprehensive solution for common security" in the region and said the Palestinian issue "remains core of Middle East question, should never be overlooked or marginalized."

He also called for support for the UN's "effective role" in the region and urged external powers to abandon "double standards" in the Middle East.

Amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz due to the US-Iran war, Xi said China was "ready to work" with the Middle East countries to "safeguard the security of international shipping lanes."

Xi arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, his first to Egypt in 10 years.

The Chinese president and Sisi discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional developments during their talks at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo.

Xi called on China and Egypt to "create new highlights for cooperation in green energy, electric vehicles, aerospace, digital economy and modern agricultural technology."

Egypt became the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in 1956.

The two countries established a strategic partnership in 1999 and upgraded ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2014.





