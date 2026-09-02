Iran condemns US strikes, says attack on civilian sites killed, injured dozens

In this picture obtained by AFP from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on September 2, 2026 a destroyed vehicle is pictured at the site of an overnight strike in Kuhestak, Sirik County, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on September 2, 2026. (AFP)

Iran on Wednesday condemned late Tuesday's US military strikes on the country, saying attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure killed and injured dozens and calling on the UN to respond to what it described as violations of international law.

In a statement cited by the official IRNA news agency, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said US forces struck civilian areas and service infrastructure, including communications towers and sites, in the provinces of Khuzestan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormozgan and Kerman.

The ministry said the attacks caused deaths and injuries among Iranian civilians and damaged public and private property.

It said a US attack on a wedding ceremony in Kohestak, in Sirik county of Hormozgan province in the southwest, killed and wounded more than 70 people, most of them women and children.

Iran condemned what it called "war crimes" and said the attacks violated fundamental principles of international law.

The ministry said Iranian armed forces responded "in self-defense" by striking US military bases that it described as "the source and support for the attacks against Iran."

It also urged regional countries to prevent the US from using their territory and facilities to prepare or carry out attacks against Iran, warning against what it called efforts to impose "permanent insecurity" on the region.

The ministry called on the UN, particularly the Security Council and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to fulfill their responsibilities under the UN Charter.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Tuesday that it had launched strikes against IRGC targets in Iran.

Following the announcement, Iranian media reported explosions on Qeshm Island, as well as in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar and Konarak.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had attacked several US military facilities in neighboring countries, including Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.

On June 18, 2026, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to navigation. The agreement later stalled amid differences over its implementation and security of the waterway. However, clashes resumed in July.