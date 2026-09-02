Trump nominates Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao to lead navy

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is putting forward Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao as his choice to serve as the next secretary.

"I am pleased to nominate a true WARRIOR, Hung Cao, to become the next Secretary of the Navy," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"We need Patriots like Hung leading our Navy and Marine Corps, and I can think of no one better than him to make sure our Great Navy and Marine Corps remain the FIERCEST and BEST Force the World has ever seen," he said. "The Senate needs to confirm this Warfighter, ASAP, so he can continue the fantastic work he has been doing over the past 4 months."

The announcement came one day after he accepted the resignation of Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, and four months after former Navy Secretary John Phelan was removed from his position.





