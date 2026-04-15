Airlines cancel flights amid Middle East conflict

Global air travel remains severely disrupted, with many people unable to fly as planned to destinations after the Iran war forced the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Below is the latest on flights, in alphabetical order:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier cancelled flights to Riyadh and Amman until June 27 and to Tel Aviv and Beirut until June 26. It cancelled flights to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2 and to Dubai until June 29.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic says flights to ⁠Tel Aviv have been cancelled until May 31. Flights to Dubai are ⁠cancelled until October 24.

AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until September 7.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until May 31.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France has suspended its Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh flights until May 3.

KLM has suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam until May 17 and to Dubai until June 14.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong airline has cancelled flights ⁠to Dubai and Riyadh until June 30. To cater for a surge in demand to Europe, it will operate extra passenger flights to London, Paris and Zurich in April.

DELTA

The U.S. carrier has cancelled its New York-Tel Aviv flights and delayed the restart of its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route until September 5. It said the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, has been delayed until further notice.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

The Israeli carrier said customers who planned to depart Israel through April 18 have had their flights cancelled, including relevant return flights.

It will increase the number of destinations to about 30 from April 13 and will gradually expand that number through the rest of the month.

EMIRATES

The UAE airline has said it is operating a reduced flight schedule following a partial reopening of regional airspace.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

The UAE carrier has said it is operating a commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and around 80 destinations.

FINNAIR

The Finnish carrier has cancelled its Doha flights until July 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. The airline only restarts its Dubai flights in October.

FLYNAS

The Saudi budget airline has suspended flights to Dubai, ⁠Abu Dhabi, ⁠Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until April 15.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways is reducing flights to the Middle East when services resume, permanently dropping Jeddah as a destination, while adding capacity to India and Africa.

It plans to reduce services to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv to one daily flight from July 1, and to cut Riyadh services from two daily flights to one from mid-May. Changes apply through the summer season that ends on October 24, with one Dubai service restarting on October 16.

IAG's Spanish low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv through May 31.

JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until May 10 and Doha-Tokyo flights until May 11. The airline also announced extra flights between Tokyo and London on April 25.

LOT

The Polish airline suspended its flights to Tel Aviv until May 31. It also cancelled flights to Riyadh until June 30 and to Beirut from March 31 to May 30. The airline plans ⁠to operate its winter route to Dubai in October.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Edelweiss suspended flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31, and to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until October 24. Lufthansa Cargo is the same, except for the Tel Aviv suspension, which will last through April 30.

Low-cost carrier Eurowings plans to suspend flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Erbil through April 30 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman through October 24.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES

The Malaysian carrier suspended flights to Doha until June 14.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15.

PEGASUS

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until May 1.

ROYAL AIR MAROC

The Moroccan carrier says flights to ⁠Doha are cancelled until June ‌30 and those ‌to Dubai until May 31.

QANTAS

Australia's flag carrier is adding flights to Rome and Paris to meet an upswing ⁠in demand for European routes. Flights to Paris will increase to five return flights per week ‌from three and the Perth-Singapore service will increase from daily to 10 flights per week. An updated schedule will come into effect progressively for flights from mid-April and run until late July.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The carrier said it is gradually increasing flights from Doha to more than 120 ⁠destinations by mid-May.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES

The carrier extended its Singapore-Dubai flights suspension until May 31, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and ⁠Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until October 24 to meet higher demand.

TURKISH AIRLINES

SunExpress, Turkish Airlines' joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai until April ⁠30.

WIZZ AIR

The low-cost airline is delaying the return of flights to Israel until May 4, and is suspending flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations until mid-September. All flights to Medina have been suspended indefinitely.











