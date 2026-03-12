US OVERCAPACITY CLAIM NOT TRUE: CHINA ON WASHINGTONS TRADE PROBE

China said Thursday that US claims of overcapacity are not true after Washington launched a trade probe into 15 countries, including Beijing and the European Union, over excess production capacity.

Beijing's position on the economic and trade issues between China and the US is "consistent and clear," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

The US on Wednesday announced an investigation into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors to determine whether related acts, policies, and practices are "unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce."

China "will oppose any form of unilateral tariff measures," said Guo, adding that "tariff and trade wars serve no one's interests."

Guo urged the two sides to resolve the issue through consultation "on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit."

"The so-called overcapacity is not true, China opposes using it as a pretext for political manipulation," he said.



