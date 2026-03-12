Indian rupee hits record low against US dollar

 Contact Us
The Indian rupee hit a historic low of 92.34 per dollar due to a strong greenback, rising oil prices, and foreign investor sell-offs fueled by geopolitical tensions and global risk aversion.

Published March 12,2026
The Indian rupee reached a historic low against the US dollar on Thursday, pressured by a strengthening greenback and consistent selling by foreign institutional investors.

The currency saw 92.34 per dollar as of 0700GMT on Thursday, surpassing its previous record low as global risk aversion increased.

The decline to rising US Treasury yields and geopolitical tensions dampened investor appetite for emerging market assets.

Oil prices also played a role in the rupee's depreciation, as India imports more than 80% of its crude requirements, leading to concerns over a widening current account deficit.

The rupee has depreciated approximately 4% against the dollar since the beginning of the year, following a broader trend among Asian currencies.