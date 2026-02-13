Zelenskyy arrives in Germany for Munich Security Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday arrived in Germany to attend the 2026 edition of the Munich Security Conference. The three-day forum began earlier in the day.

"Today in Munich, Germany. An important day, and there will be new steps toward our shared security-that of Ukraine and Europe," Zelenskyy wrote on US social media company X, together with a video of his arrival in the country.

He said the first joint Ukrainian-German drone production enterprise, as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings with Kyiv's partners, are on the agenda of his visit.

He emphasized the need for "more of our joint production, more of our resilience, more coordination and effectiveness of our shared security architecture in Europe."

"The most significant thing we can achieve together is ending the war with a dignified peace and creating reliable security guarantees for Ukraine and for all of Europe-so that no one in Europe is afraid of being left without protection," he added.

The conference is bringing together more than 1,000 participants from over 115 countries. The Ukrainian president is scheduled to take part in a panel discussion at the event on Saturday, titled: "Coalition of the Able? Securing Long-Term Support for Ukraine."